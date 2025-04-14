Karun Nair’s wife shares incredible before-after post amid comeback in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Delhi Capitals' (DC) batter Karun Nair played a stellar knock (40-ball 89) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 13. After the match, Karun's wife, Sanaya Tankariwala Nair, shared an incredible before-and-after post on social media.

Sanaya shared a couple of stories on her Instagram handle. In one story, she put up a picture of herself and Karun Nair wearing the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) jersey from the 2017 edition of the IPL. In her next story, she put up a picture from the present, as the couple posed with their two kids, all smiles while wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey after the match against Mumbai on Sunday.

Here are the pictures of her Instagram stories after Karun Nair's incredible return to the IPL:

Karun with his wife during the 2017 IPL season. (Source - Sanaya Tankariwala Nair/IG)

Karun with his wife and kids after IPL 2025 match against MI. (Source - Sanaya Tankariwala Nair/IG)

Karun Nair played 14 games for Delhi during the 2017 season and scored 281 runs. This time around, he was picked by them during the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

Karun Nair's scintillating fifty against MI goes in vain

In the recent past, Karun Nair has been batting like a dream, having scored tons of runs in domestic cricket across formats and tournaments, even in white-ball cricket. Coming into the IPL this year, he has been in blistering form and carried the same when given an opportunity.

Brought into the playing 11 as an Impact Sub for the game against MI, Nair ensured he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He smashed 89 runs off just 40 balls, as Delhi chased 206. His knock kept the hosts in the hunt, and it looked like they would run away with the game at one stage.

The right-hander slammed 12 fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 222.5, where he also took Jasprit Bumrah on. His knock did not prove to be enough, as Delhi fell short by 12 runs. Nonetheless, it was a brilliant display of the form that he is in at the moment.

