Karun Nair visits old cricketer friend’s bakery with daughter ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair visited an old cricketer friend's bakery with his daughter ahead of their IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams will square off on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Karun Nair visited his friend Sinan Kader's bakery. Sinan has played domestic cricket for Karnataka at the U-19 level and went to the same college as Karun, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, and Manish Pandey.

Sinan posted a picture of Karun visiting his bakery amid the IPL 2025 season. The post includes a video of the DC batter's daughter feeding him ice cream.

"Life comes a Full Circle! @karun_6 Eating all these snacks throughout our Cricket phase going back 19 years to now feeding your children at my bakery 🤍," Sinan wrote on Instagram.

A look at Karun Nair's IPL 2025 campaign so far

Karun Nair was acquired by the Capitals at his base price of ₹50 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Following his brilliant run in the domestic season across formats, all eyes were on the right-hander heading into the ongoing IPL season.

He played his first match of the season when DC faced MI earlier in the league stage (April 13) in Delhi. Although DC lost, Nair had a brilliant outing, smashing 89 runs off just 40 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 222.50.

While it looked like he would have a breakthrough season, carrying his domestic form, the story turned out differently for Karun Nair. Having played seven matches so far, he has scored only 154 runs at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 175, with a lone half-century.

He has failed to carry his form after an impressive start in the first match that he played. DC are in a must-win situation against MI tonight. They will have to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs. Three teams (Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings) are already through, with just one spot remaining. Karun will be desperate to turn things around and come up with another solid performance in this crucial game.

