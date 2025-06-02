"Kaun tha ke sorry but MI jeetegi" - RJ Mahvash's scathing reply to trolls ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

RJ Mahvash came up with a scathing reply to trolls ahead of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The two teams will battle it out for the title on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of Qualifier 2 between PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI), RJ Mahvash had predicted that PBKS would join RCB for the IPL 2025 final. However, she was seemingly trolled by some fans, who claimed Mumbai Indians would beat Punjab in the second qualifier.

As it turned out, PBKS beat MI by five wickets in the game to advance to the final. Following the result, Mahvash hit back at the trolls through a story on her Instagram handle.

"LO KHOL DIYE COMMENTS ab batao! Kaun tha ke 'SORRY BUT MI jeetegi' (I have opened the comments. Now tell. Who was saying 'sorry but MI will win')," she wrote on her story.

Below is the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Screenshot of RJ Mahvash's Instagram story - Source: RJ Mahvash/IG

RCB and PBKS eye maiden IPL trophy

Notably, RCB and PBKS have never won the IPL trophy in 18 seasons. As the two face off in the IPL 2025 final, the competition is set to have a new winner this time

RCB have played three finals before, in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but lost all of them. On the other hand, PBKS will be playing only their second final, and their first in 11 years.

They played their first IPL final back in 2014, but ended up losing the game to Kolkata Knight Riders. As both teams will be desperate to win the trophy for the first time in their history, it is expected to be an absolute cracker of a contest.

