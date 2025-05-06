Kavya Maran is extremely animated as Vipraj Nigam is run out following a horrible mix-up with Tristan Stubbs in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran let out an animated reaction after Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam was run out during the IPL 2025 match on Monday, May 5. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the game.

During the first innings of the contest, DC's Vipraj Nigam departed after a misunderstanding with Tristan Stubbs while running between the wickets at the beginning of the 13th over. As a result, DC slumped to 62/6 in 12.1 overs. Kavya Maran was elated after the fall of the wicket as she was spotted celebrating with animated hand gestures in the stands.

You can watch the dismissal and Kavya Maran's reaction in the video below:

Rain played spoilsport as SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match got abandoned after the first innings

After being asked to bat first in the contest, DC got off to a horror start as their top order collapsed like a pack of cards while facing on-song Pat Cummins and Co. SRH bowlers reduced the Capitals to 29/5 in 7.1 overs, pushing them into a dire situation.

Vipraj Nigam (18), Tristan Stubbs (41*), and Ashutosh Sharma (41) played decently to take DC to 133 at the end of 20 overs. Pat Cummins stole the show with the ball for SRH, picking up three wickets. Jaydev Unadkat also bowled a magnificent spell of 4-0-13-1 to support his captain. Reflecting on the action that unfolded in the first innings, Unadkat said (via Cricbuzz):

"Started well and got the wickets as well. Wickets always help curb the runs. The basic plan was the same - hit the deck and then we varied the pace to mix it up. Getting wickets at the crucial times was important. It (the pitch) did get better, the way it started, it was stopping a bit but it got better."

"We should be able to chase this down. (On bowling round the wicket to Rahul) I won’t say it’s a weakness (for Rahul), as a bowler you have to have some weapon ready and one of those weapons is to change the angle. Have bowled to KL in the past, both over the wicket and round the wicket, feel like I have a little better chance against him bowling round the wicket," Unadkat continued.

Rain made its appearance after the first innings and did not allow further play in the match, forcing the officials to abandon the game. As a result, SRH became the third team after CSK and RR to get eliminated from the playoff race in IPL 2025.

