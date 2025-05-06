Kavya Maran gets mobbed by requests for selfies during SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran got mobbed by fans, who requested selfies with her during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday (May 5) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Kavya was present for the match, supporting her team passionately. She was seen in good spirits during the first innings of the game when SRH dominated the proceedings with the ball, celebrating after the fall of DC's every wicket.

An Instagram user posted a video on Instagram to give a glimpse of Kavya Maran's popularity at the Stadium during the latest IPL match. In it, several fans could be seen requesting selfies, and Kavya Maran was obliging and clicking pictures.

You can watch the video below:

Things went well for SRH in the first innings after they invited the opposition to bat first after winning the toss. Pat Cummins and Co. bowled magnificently, restricting the Capitals to a paltry score of 133 for seven in 20 overs.

However, SRH did not get a chance to bat in the second innings as rain played a spoilsport to end the match without a result. SunRisers then got knocked out of IPL 2025, joining the likes of CSK and RR.

"Hyderabad might have won this match easily had they got to bat"- Aakash Chopra after SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match was abandoned

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed SRH's performance this season after their elimination from IPL 2025. He opined that they won't make many changes in the future, as they have a good team that just could not perform well collectively. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Hyderabad's story is over. Not only the match but their hopes were also rained off. Hyderabad won't make too many changes in the future. The team was good. However, no matter how good the team is, if you don't play well, you have a problem.

"Pat Cummins bowled extremely well here. In fact, it wasn't only Pat Cummins, as everyone bowled well. Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs took the team to a fighting total, but that was about it. Hyderabad might have won this match easily had they got to bat," Chopra added.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above?

