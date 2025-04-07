Kavya Maran's frustrated reaction after Abhishek Sharma throws away his wicket during SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise owner Kavya Maran let out a frustrated reaction after Abhishek Sharma threw away his wicket during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 6. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the game.

The home team batted first in the match after losing the toss. Travis Head started well by hitting two fours but got out on the final ball of the first over. His opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, started watchfully at the other end and scored 18 (16) before an aggressive stroke led to his downfall.

Sharma tried to hit Mohammed Siraj's delivery over the infield but failed to get the desired timing, resulting in a simple catch for the fielder at mid-on. Kavya Maran was highly disappointed after the dismissal and was spotted making gestures in frustration in the stands.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

GT notch up a comfortable 7-wicket win against SRH

After early dismissals of the openers, SRH managed to score 152/8 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy (31), Heinrich Klaasen (27) and Pat Cummins (22*). Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets, while Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna scalped two wickets apiece for GT with the ball.

Captain Shubman Gill (61*) then hit a brilliant half-century to help the Titans chase the target of 153 in just 16.4 overs. Washington Sundar (49) and Sherfane Rutherford (35*) supported their captain with vital knocks. Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, Gill said:

"Bowlers are game-changers in this format. A lot of talk is about the batting and hitting, but here, there is a lot of emphasis on the bowling. You need to play good cricketing shots; that was the discussion between Washi and me when we were batting."

He added:

"He was padded the whole game against MI, but the way he played was fantastic for us. It was all about having a good partnership and playing good shots. Once set, we'll take it from there. The energy that he brings during bowling and fielding is great. When he is in your team, the energy is tremendous."

