Kevin Pietersen writes rain wish in Hindi ahead of yellow alert for MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

Mentor of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and former English batter Kevin Pietersen came up with a rain wish in Hindi ahead of their IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). DC and MI will clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.
However, a yellow alert has been issued, which means that the game could see rain interruptions or even be washed out. It is a crucial game for both teams, who are fighting for the final playoff spot. The Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have already qualified.
The last thing MI and DC would want is for the game to be washed out and the points being shared at such a critical phase of the tournament. Therefore, DC mentor Kevin Pietersen wrote a rain wish in Hindi, apparently a translation of the nursery rhyme 'Rain, rain, go away.'
"बारिश, बारिश, चले जाओ, किसी और दिन फिर आना (Rain, rain, go away, come again another day)," he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
DC are in a must-win situation to keep playoff hopes alive
The Capitals will have to win their upcoming game against MI to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive. Mumbai are currently fourth in the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 games.
Delhi are behind them in fifth position with six wins and 13 points from 12 games. A win here will take MI to 16 points and seal their spot in the playoffs, officially ending Delhi's campaign.
However, if the Capitals beat MI and get to 15 points, they will remain alive in the playoff race, as a win in their last match against the Punjab Kings on May 24 will take them to 17 points. In this scenario, even if Mumbai win their last game, they'll have only 16 points.
Both teams are coming off defeats from their previous games, which makes this clash all the more interesting, given the high stakes. The Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have already qualified and await one of Mumbai and Delhi to join them.
