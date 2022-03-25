"𝐊𝐆𝐑 is here" - Kagiso Rabada joins Punjab Kings team hotel ahead of IPL 2022

Ace speedster Kagiso Rabada has landed in India and checked into Punjab Kings' (PBKS) team hotel ahead of IPL 2022. The 15th edition of the cash-rich league is all set to commence on March 26 (Saturday).

The Punjab franchise shared a picture of the Proteas fast bowler, who will be leading the pace attack in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

PBKS captioned the post as:

"K̶G̶F̶ 𝐊𝐆𝐑 is here! #SherSquad, swaagat nahi karoge inka? #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ."

Punjab acquired Rabada's service, shelling a whopping amount of ₹9.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. A couple of franchises, including his former team Delhi Capitals, were interested in the 26-year-old cricketer.

However, PBKS were keen to have Kagiso Rabada in their ranks to boost their pace battery. Hence, they left everyone behind in the race to sign the celebrated cricketer.

The South African has done exceptionally well in the last couple of seasons for Delhi Capitals. He has 76 wickets under his belt in 50 games at an economy rate of 8.21 runs per over. Rabada won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022, when he scalped 30 wickets in 17 matches.

His main aim will be to produce his best foot forward as Punjab chase their maiden IPL trophy.

"They have got almost everything covered" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' chances in IPL 2022

The cricketer-turned-commentator seemed mighty impressed with the job Punjab have done in the auction, saying that they have all the bases covered and can fight for the championship.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old said:

"Punjab [Kings] was down in the dumps, they were playing badly continuously. Now they have a team with which they can wish to win the tournament. They have got almost everything covered."

The closest Punjab came to winning the trophy was in 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders despite a brilliant century by Wriddhiman Saha.

A rejuvinated Punjab Kings side under new captain Mayank Agarwal will look to make a winning start when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27.

