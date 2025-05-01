Khaleel Ahmed catches up with Ricky Ponting's kids after CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed was seen sharing a warm moment with the family of Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting after their encounter in the 49th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match took place on Wednesday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. Sam Curran was the standout performer for the Super Kings, scoring a blistering 88 off 47 balls, which included nine boundaries and four sixes. On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal starred for the Kings, claiming a hat-trick—his second in IPL history—and finishing with impressive figures of 4/32 in three overs.

In their chase, Prabhsimran Singh provided a strong start with a fluent 54 off 36 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes. Captain Shreyas Iyer followed up with a classy knock of 72 off just 41 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and clearing the ropes four times. Their efforts guided the Punjab Kings to a four-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

After the match, Khaleel was spotted sharing a warm moment with Ricky Ponting’s family, taking time to chat and pose for photos.

Fans can watch the video here:

With this loss, CSK became the first team to be knocked out of playoff contention. Meanwhile, Punjab moved up to second place on the points table, having accumulated 13 points from 10 matches.

Khaleel Ahmed has been having an impressive season with the ball

While Chennai Super Kings have had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign, Khaleel Ahmed has been one of the standout performers. The 27-year-old currently ranks fourth among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2025, having claimed 14 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 22.57 and a strike rate of 15.28.

Overall, Khaleel has played in 67 IPL games, taking 88 wickets, with his best figures being 3/21.

