Khaleel Ahmed squares up Marcus Stoinis with one that shapes away to have him caught at backward point for 4 in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Marcus Stoinis early to trouble Punjab inside the powerplay in the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 8. The left-arm seamer dismissed Stoinis for just four runs off seven balls to leave the hosts in a spot of bother at 54/3.

Ad

The dismissal came off the last delivery of the fifth over of Punjab’s innings. Khaleel Ahmed bowled a back-of-a-length ball around leg stump that shaped away slightly. Stoinis looked to play it towards the leg side but only managed a leading edge straight to backward point, where Devon Conway completed the catch. The right-hander expected the ball to swing, but it kept straight, taking him by surprise. Following the wicket, Khaleel took off for a celebratory run and was all smiles.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the dismissal, Marcus Stoinis continued his lean patch with the bat, returning with scores of 0, 20, and 1 in his previous three outings. The Aussie all-rounder has also returned wicketless in IPL 2025 so far.

On the other hand, Khaleel Ahmed has been impressive for the Super Kings. He bagged eight wickets in his first four games, barring this game.

CSK dominating PBKS in IPL 2025 clash

A clinical bowling display has helped the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side dominate PBKS after being asked to bowl in the IPL 2025 match. Apart from Marcus Stoinis, Khaleel Ahmed also dismissed skipper Shreyas Iyer (9 off 7). Like Khaleel, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice, but in the same over, getting rid of big hitters Nehal Wadhera (9 off 7) and Glenn Maxwell (1 off 2). Earlier, Mukesh Choudhary sent opener Prabhsimran Singh packing for a silver duck.

Ad

At the time of writing, Punjab were 87/5 after nine overs, with opener Priyansh Arya (59 off 27) and Shashank Singh (run-a-ball 4) at the crease.

The two teams will be keen to return to winning ways. CSK lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs in their last game. It was their third defeat in four games.

On the other hand, Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs in their first home game. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, however, defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first two games of the 2025 season.

Follow the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More