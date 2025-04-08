Khaleel Ahmed squares up Marcus Stoinis with one that shapes away to have him caught at backward point for 4 in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Marcus Stoinis early to trouble Punjab inside the powerplay in the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 8. The left-arm seamer dismissed Stoinis for just four runs off seven balls to leave the hosts in a spot of bother at 54/3.
The dismissal came off the last delivery of the fifth over of Punjab’s innings. Khaleel Ahmed bowled a back-of-a-length ball around leg stump that shaped away slightly. Stoinis looked to play it towards the leg side but only managed a leading edge straight to backward point, where Devon Conway completed the catch. The right-hander expected the ball to swing, but it kept straight, taking him by surprise. Following the wicket, Khaleel took off for a celebratory run and was all smiles.
Watch the video below:
With the dismissal, Marcus Stoinis continued his lean patch with the bat, returning with scores of 0, 20, and 1 in his previous three outings. The Aussie all-rounder has also returned wicketless in IPL 2025 so far.
On the other hand, Khaleel Ahmed has been impressive for the Super Kings. He bagged eight wickets in his first four games, barring this game.
CSK dominating PBKS in IPL 2025 clash
A clinical bowling display has helped the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side dominate PBKS after being asked to bowl in the IPL 2025 match. Apart from Marcus Stoinis, Khaleel Ahmed also dismissed skipper Shreyas Iyer (9 off 7). Like Khaleel, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice, but in the same over, getting rid of big hitters Nehal Wadhera (9 off 7) and Glenn Maxwell (1 off 2). Earlier, Mukesh Choudhary sent opener Prabhsimran Singh packing for a silver duck.
At the time of writing, Punjab were 87/5 after nine overs, with opener Priyansh Arya (59 off 27) and Shashank Singh (run-a-ball 4) at the crease.
The two teams will be keen to return to winning ways. CSK lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs in their last game. It was their third defeat in four games.
On the other hand, Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs in their first home game. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, however, defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first two games of the 2025 season.
