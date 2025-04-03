"Khud ko Lord bol raha hai" - Shardul Thakur and Rohit Sharma engage in fun banter ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Shardul Thakur shared a playful moment ahead of their upcoming game in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams are set to face off in the 16th match of the season on Friday, April 4, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

On Thursday, the official MI X account posted a clip of Rohit and Shardul engaging in some light-hearted banter. As they met, Shardul said:

“Rohit Sharma ek he jan ko milne aata hai ground pe “The Lord.” [Rohit Sharma comes to the ground to meet only one person, called 'The Lord'].

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old chuckled and remarked:

“Khud ko ‘The Lord’ bol raha hai.” [He is calling himself 'The Lord’].

Ad

Trending

Thakur then mentioned that Rohit had given him this name himself. He said:

“Aur kya, tune he rakha hai naam.” [You’re the one who gave the name].

Fans can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, MI will head into the match following their first win of the season, an eight-wicket triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game. On the other hand, LSG are coming off an eight-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The five-time IPL champions, MI, currently sit in fifth place on the points table with two points from three matches, while LSG are in sixth, also with two points from the same number of games.

Ad

A look at Rohit Sharma's and Shardul Thakur's records in the IPL

Rohit Sharma has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and has played in 260 matches, making him the second-most-capped player in the tournament's history. The 37-year-old has scored 6,649 runs at an average of 29.42, with 43 fifties and two centuries to his name.

In contrast, Shardul Thakur has featured in 98 matches, taking 100 wickets, with his best figures being 4/34. He has also scored 310 runs, including one half-century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback