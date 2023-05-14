"Kick him out of the team!" - Fans troll Dinesh Karthik for a 2-ball duck vs RR in IPL 2023

Dinesh Karthik once again failed to deliver for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, this time against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14.
The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for a two-ball duck, as he was lbw out by Adam Zampa in the 16th over, leaving RCB at 120/4. Karthik (16) also registered an unwanted record of joint-most ducks in the history of IPL, equaling with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. It was his third duck of this season.
The 37-year-old has been horrible with the bat in IPL 2023, mustering just 140 runs in 12 games at an average of 14. This came after he was retained by the Bangalore-based franchise for ₹5.5 crore.
Fans on Twitter trolled Dinesh Karthik for another failure with the bat in IPL 2023. Many feel that he should take his retirement and return to commentary. One user tweeted:
"Why DK not taking retirement? Kick him out of the team!"
Here are some of the other strong Twitter reactions:
Dinesh Karthik’s RCB set a 172-run target for RR
A clinical batting performance from RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB post 171/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Maxwell scored 54 off 33 balls at a strike rate of 163.64, including three sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis struck 55 off 44 deliveries, including two sixes and three fours, to continue his stronghold at the Orange Cap.
Mahipal Lomror (1), Michael Bracewell (9), and Dinesh Karthik (0), though, failed to deliver with the bat. However, Anuj Rawat provided a late flourish, scoring a quickfire 29 off 11 balls, comprising two sixes and three boundaries to take RCB to a decent total.
For RR, Adam Zampa emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with 2/25. KM Asif also bagged a couple of wickets, while Sandeep Sharma settled for one.
