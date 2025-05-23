"Kidhar gaya, kidhar hai?" - Paps react as MI star Rohit Sharma is spotted outside airport amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma was spotted outside the airport amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The paps present, who were looking out for Rohit, reacted as he walked out.

The paps were waiting for Rohit Sharma and were asking each other as to where he went and where he was while waiting.

"Kidhar gaya, kidhar hai? (Where did he go, where is he)," they could be heard saying while watching out.

Rohit then appeared outside the airport. The star batter can be seen wearing MI's travel shirt with pants, shoes, and a black cap on. The paps can also be heard screaming his name and calling him to look towards them. However, Rohit did not respond and got inside the black range rover parked right outside.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Rohit Sharma fails to fire; MI qualify for playoffs with stunning win

Mumbai Indians squared off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wendesday, May 21. Batting first, MI posted a total of 180/5 on the board thanks to a brilliant unbeaten fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and a sensational cameo from Naman Dhir at the backend.

However, Rohit Sharma, opening the batting, failed to get going in this important clash. Playing for the first time after announcing his Test retirement and after a stand being named after him at the Wankhede, the right-hander could not make any impact with the bat.

He scored only five runs off as many deliveries, scoring a boudary, before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Rohit Sharma now has 305 runs from 12 innings this season at an average of 27.72 and a strike-rate of 150.99 with three fifties.

Nonetheless, MI bowled Delhi out for just 121 runs and won the game by 59 runs in the end. With this win, they became the fourth and final team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Mumbai are placed fourth at the moment with eight wins and 16 points from 13 matches. They will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league match.

