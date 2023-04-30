"We are lucky to have him as a leader" - Kieron Pollard on Rohit Sharma completing 10 years as MI captain 

Rohit Sharma has completed 10 years as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The star batter was handed the leadership position midway through the season in 2013, replacing Ricky Ponting as the skipper.

In a video shared by the Mumbai-based franchise, members of the team's support staff spoke about the influence Sharma has had on the team over the years. Batting coach Kieron Pollard emphasized that Rohit has grown as a leader and the team is fortunate to have someone like him at the position.

"I mean he's grown into leadership. Obviously, it was entrusted on to him in 2013, in the middle of the season, still pretty young at that point in time. That shows that the person has a great acumen of what he can accomplish, and we are lucky to have him as a leader. He has a wealth of experience. As a matter of tapping into that and continuing to see him grow."

Mumbai head coach Mark Boucher pointed out that Rohit Sharma and he have played against each other in the past:

"Rohit Sharma has been around for a while, and I can say that because I actually played against him, and I've been out of the game for a while, so."

The Mumbai batsman's stint as MI captain has reaped great dividends for the franchise. He has led them to five IPL titles, making Mumbai the most successful team in the league's history.

"One of the things that Rohit Sharma has done extremely well" - MI fielding coach James Pammet on the skipper taking control of things

Rohit Sharma talking to Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal [Image: Mumbai Indians]

In the same video, Mumbai's fielding coach James Pammet highlighted that Rohit Sharma has controlled the team in an exemplary manner during his reign.

He further stated that the 35-year-old was appointed as the captain at a very young age, and he has gotten better with time, elaborating:

"Captains know how to pull the strings, and I think that's one of the things that Rohit Sharma has done extremely well, from being a very young captain when he won his first championship, to obviously maturing in the job."

Notably, MI's performances in this year's cash-rich league have been underwhelming. With just three wins from their first seven fixtures, they are currently reeling in the second-last spot in the points table.

