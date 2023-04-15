"King Kohli se panga nahi"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB beat DC in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a comfortable 23-run win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 20th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match award for the 15th time in IPL history for his match-winning half-century.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Their bowling department did a decent job by restricting RCB to 174/6 in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) and Mitchell Marsh (2/18) were the best among DC bowlers.

In reply, the Capitals' batting unit continued to falter and remained their Achilles' heel this season. Prithvi Shaw departed in the first over for a 2-ball duck. Mitchell Marsh followed him to the pavilion soon after for a 4-ball duck as DC got off to a disastrous start. It only got worse as they collapsed to 30/4 in 5.4 overs, losing the cream of their batting line-up.

Manish Pandey (50) and Axar Patel (21) fought for a while but could not do significant damage to RCB. They eventually reached 151/9 and lost the match by 23 runs. Reflecting on the loss after the match, Delhi Capitals captain Warner said:

"Yeah look, I said we had to do both disciplines well but we lost wickets and didn't build partnerships. It should have been an easy one but we didn't come up trumps. Run outs are non-negotiable in this format and they can cost you the game. The positives were great with the bowling and fielding were exceptional.

"It's just our batting. We have to work out how to take on the powerplay and not lose wickets - especially in the first two-three overs. Things aren't working at the moment. Teams have won from five-nothing and hopefully we are the second team."

