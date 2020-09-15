Kings XI Punjab have an Indian batting problem other than KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal: Aakash Chopra

Former opening batsman Aakash Chopra has opined that the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) lack pedigree in their Indian batting lineup apart from the Karnataka duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. He made this observation while speaking about the weaknesses of the Punjab-based franchise in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that Kings XI Punjab have apparent weaknesses while talking about the lack of established middle-order batsmen apart from Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell.

"If we talk about the weaknesses, they are clearly evident. They have a problem in the lower-middle order. If you play Pooran and Maxwell at No.3 and No.4, then you will be stuck. If you play them at No.4 and No.5, who will bat at No.6."

The former KKR player pointed out that none of the Indian middle-order batsmen like Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh and Karun Nair inspire a great degree of confidence.

"Will you send Sarfaraz at No.6, I think they could have a slight problem. Sarfaraz, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, whom will you bat where. They don't have a good Indian core. It is not really a solid promising lower-middle order."

He went on to add that Kings XI Punjab do not have any prominent Indian batsmen apart from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, which could prove to be a problem for them.

"So, they have an Indian batting problem other than KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal."

Aakash Chopra on the other weakness in the Kings XI Punjab squad

Mohammed Shami will have to lead the Kings XI Punjab pace attack

Aakash Chopra opined that the Kings XI Punjab's other weakness is the lack of potency in their seam bowling department with Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen and Chris Jordan the best options available to them.

"Second is their fast bowling. They have Shami, Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen and Chris Jordan. They don't have strength in their fast bowling, they don't have Indian fast bowling also."

The reputed commentator labelled the Kings XI Punjab bowling as an average attack, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammed Shami as the only standout bowlers.

"In my opinion, if we see their bowling department, they are just about okay. I would call them an average bowling department. Mujeeb is good, Shami is alright. Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham - not exactly great shakes."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that Kings XI Punjab's bowling and lower-middle-order batting are their biggest weaknesses.

"So their bowling and lower-middle order are their weaknesses."

Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh and Darshan Nalkande are the other Indian seam bowling options in the Kings XI Punjab squad. Although Porel has been in good form in domestic cricket, all of them lack experience at the highest level and might struggle against the world's best batsmen in the IPL.