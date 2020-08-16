Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals hilariously compare the tattoos of Ben Stokes and Chris Gayle 

All eyes are on the preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. In the build-up to the much awaited league, players and franchises have been engaging in online banter.

Most recently, Twitter saw a hilarious interaction between the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

On World Lion Day, Rajasthan Royals shared a photo of Ben Stokes in which the all-rounder has a lion family engraved on his back.

“Name a better tattoo in cricket, we'll wait,” RR had captioned the post. Kings XI Punjab soon responded to the tweet by sharing a picture of their opener Chris Gayle, who has a tattoo of a lion engraved on his chest.

Here’s the hilarious banter –

Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes to be seen in action next month

Both Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes will be seen in action in the forthcoming IPL. Chris Gayle will be opening the batting for Kings XI Punjab, and has scored 868 runs in 24 matches for the Punjab outfit.

England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes returned to international cricket in the Test series against West Indies in July, followed by the series against Pakistan. He opted out of the last two Tests to visit his family in New Zealand.

England will also be hosting Australia for a white-ball series next month, and Ben Stokes has made himself available for that series. Hence, his arrival in the UAE might be delayed by more than two weeks. In 34 IPL games that Ben Stokes has played so far, he has 635 runs and 26 wickets.

The performances of Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes in the UAE will decide who the real lion is!