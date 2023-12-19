"Kiwi Super Kings Rozgaar Yojana"- Top funny CSK memes from IPL 2024 auction

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reinforced their squad with a couple of interesting purchases at the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday (December 19) at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

They initially tried to get Travis Head but gave up the chase against a determined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise.

They were most active during the all-rounder's set as they roped in Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore), Daryl Mitchell (₹14 crore), and Shardul Thakur (₹4 crore). It is a homecoming of sorts for Shardul as he has played and won the IPL trophy with the yellow franchise in the past.

They broke the bank for Mitchell and bid aggressively for him against multiple franchises. Chennai Super Kings also signed a 20-year-old big-hitting domestic player, Sameer Rizvi, with a hefty paycheck of ₹8.4 crores.

Ardent CSK fans were elated to witness the arrival of exciting international players like Daryll Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Shardul Thakur into the squad for the upcoming IPL 2024.

A few pointed out about CSK management's affinity towards New Zealand players. They expressed reactions on all such matters by sharing memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Just like his performances, he fits in nicely and is a good buy for us"- CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on Daryl Mitchell

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Daryl Mitchell was a good buy for them at the IPL 2024 auction, considering the skill set he brings to the table. Speaking to the broadcasters, Fleming said:

"Daryl is a different type of player, but his performances over the last 18-24 months have warranted this type of a price. He is an unfashionable player, often goes under the radar. With his ability to play spin he is competitive and he is also a handy bowler. In Chepauk we can slide him into a role. Just like his performances, he fits in nicely and a good buy for us."

On the future of captain MS Dhoni, Fleming added:

"We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point, but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll continue to roll on."

Do you think CSK made the right calls at the IPL 2024 auction? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.