IPL 2021: "Advantage to KKR, having played on that pitch in their last game" - Shaun Pollock

Former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock believes the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will "definitely" have an advantage against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at Sharjah on Monday evening.

The Knight Riders played their final group stage game against the Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah. KKR dismantled the Royals in that contest and will be hoping for a similar outcome when they face RCB.

Ahead of the high-octane contest, Shaun Pollock and Ajay Jadeja were in discussion with Cricbuzz for a preview of the game.

The former South African stated that KKR would be slight favorites going into the contest considering they have played on the surface before. He also suggested that RCB haven't played their best cricket in Sharjah and will need to overcome that hurdle quickly.

Here's what Pollock had to say:

"I would definitely say advantage to Kolkata, having played on that pitch in the last game they played. RCB are going to have to adjust. They haven't played their best cricket at Sharjah this year so far."

Ever since Russell went out, there's been a fifth bowler missing for KKR - Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that KKR have now found a solid approach to their side. Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion has added some impetus to their batting line-up alongside the likes of Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi. However, Jadeja believes the KKR captain's batting form continues to be a cause of concern for the two-time champions. Here's what Jadeja had to say:

"If there is a worry for KKR, it's Morgan's batting form because everybody else seems to be flowing beautifully. Tripathi has turned it all around and with Iyer joining in, you see a different energy with that team when they're batting and their approach."

Despite the torrid first half of their IPL 2021 campaign, KKR have managed to find their feet and sneaked through to the playoff stages. Jadeja believes that KKR's recent success is down to their newfound approach.

The former Indian cricketer also suggested that he would look to bring a pure bowler into the side if Andre Russell is still injured for the contest.

"There's certainty in their approach now. They've always been smart with their bowling, using mystery spinners. Ever since Russell went out, there's been a fifth bowler missing. They've got away a few times with Iyer chipping in but the solidity with Russell is something they miss. I would personally add a pure bowler to that line-up. Shakib gives a different kind of solidity but since he's not being used at the top, his batting is not as useful there."

The Delhi Capitals await the winner of this encounter in the Qualifier 2 that is set to be played on Wednesday. KKR will have an eye on their third IPL title, while Virat Kohli's RCB will be looking to get their hands on the elusive trophy for the first time.

