"Those things don't happen every day" - Andre Russell reveals one of his memorable moments in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell recalled one of his most memorable moments in the IPL. The seam-bowling all-rounder singled out the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2019 season when he single-handedly took his side home.

Russell finished with an unbeaten knock of 48 off only 13 deliveries, smashing seven sixes. Until the end of the 17th over, KKR required an improbable 17.66 runs per over. However, the Jamaican all-rounder did the unthinkable, scoring 52 runs in the 18th and 19th overs by punishing the RCB bowlers.

In a video uploaded on KKR's Twitter handle, the West Indian recounted how KKR needed 60 off the last four overs and his role in achieving it. The veteran admitted that such things don't happen regularly; however, he tries to accomplish such goals.

"Yeah, that would be the game against Bangalore when we needed about 60 runs off the last four overs. And I brought the team home with maybe five balls to spare. You know, like those things don't happen every day and maybe once in a year. And I try to do those things as much as possible, maybe not the same result, but try to get the 40 runs in 15 balls, do those things and contribute as much as possible for whichever team I play. That's definitely one of my most memorable moments."

The 34-year old had smashed seven sixes in a brutal assault, hammering three maximums in the 18th over bowled by Marcus Stoinis. In the subsequent over delivered by Tim Southee, he carted 29 runs, including four maximums.

Although his only bowling over went for 16 runs, the all-rounder received the Player of the Match award for his batting exploits.

Andre Russell earned the Player of the Tournament award in IPL 2019

Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk And you guys in the Dugout who said game/set/& match......u may know your cricket but you don’t know @Russell12A !!! WOW u CHAMPION. This calls for Wine my MuscleMan! And you guys in the Dugout who said game/set/& match......u may know your cricket but you don’t know @Russell12A !!! WOW u CHAMPION. This calls for Wine my MuscleMan!

Andre Russell performed commendably despite the Knight Riders' inconsistent outing in that edition. Russell, who was often the lone warrior for the two-time champions, made 510 runs in 14 matches at an average of 56.66, striking at a whopping rate of 204.81.

The 34-year-old also took 11 wickets at 26.09; however, his economy rate was 9.51.

