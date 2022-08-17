KKR appoint Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appointed Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach on Wednesday, August 17. The position was vacant after former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum left to take charge of the England Test side at the end of IPL 2022.

Known for his man management and fighting instincts, Pandit recently guided Madhya Pradesh to the Ranji Trophy title, beating giants Mumbai in the final.

This will be his maiden IPL assignment, with the the former Indian wicketkeeper-batter being ready for the upcoming challenge. A KKR media release quoted Pandit as saying:

“It’s a great honor and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created.

"I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations.”

Pandit, 61, has immense experience in domestic cricket, having coached various sides across the country. He will be a valuable addition to the two-time IPL champions, who have struggled for consistency over the last few years.

"Looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer" - Venky Mysore after naming Chandrakant Pandit as KKR head coach

KKR CEO Venky Mysore reckoned that the team's next phase would be exciting under Pandit and skipper Shreyas Iyer. He stated:

“We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey.

"His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one.”

KKR, who finished seventh in IPL 2022, last won the title in 2014.

