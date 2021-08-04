IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan confirms availability for second leg in UAE 

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan will be available for the remainder of IPL 2021. The decision comes following the postponement of England's white-ball series against Bangladesh to 2023.

The ECB and BCB mutually decided to postpone the tour comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is.

Our men's tour of Bangladesh has been rearranged for March 2023 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 3, 2021

Eoin Morgan only confirmed his participation in the second half of the IPL in UAE and claimed that the decision to partake was a matter of personal choice. The skipper claimed that it was a win-win situation, keeping in mind that preparation for the T20 World Cup is the main agenda.

"It's a complete individual decision," Morgan said. "I think it was a win-win either way. If we went to Bangladesh we'd play in conditions that are foreign to us. If some guys go to the IPL, they'll play in similar conditions [to the World Cup] or for guys that need a rest, they take a rest," Morgan said following the London Spirit's fixture against the Northern Superchargers.

Eoin Morgan-led England will play two more T20Is prior to T20 World Cup

With their tour of Bangladesh being shuffled, England will play two T20Is before the commencement of the T20 World Cup later this year.

However, the two matches against Pakistan also come with their own challenges as the second T20I clashes with the IPL final on October 15. As of now, both the ECB and PCB are confident going forward with the short tour.

I loved every minute of the international summer. Well done to everyone at @englandcricket who have gone to extraordinary lengths to make it all happen 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/uXeoOYFP5j — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) September 18, 2020

Eoin Morgan added that it is completely up to the players to either represent their franchise in the IPL, or use the time to rest and recover.

"We've a lot of cricket to play between now and then. We've planned on the tour going ahead - that's been part of our planning for a long time now - but equally, given the nature in which we now compete and live our lives, it's not a bad thing for guys to either take time off or go to the IPL if they feel refreshed and have enough energy."

KKR are currently languishing in seventh place in the IPL points table with only two wins in the first half of the tournament. They will resume their campaign against third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20. Eoin Morgan's side will be without their star overseas pacer Pat Cummins, who is expecting his first child.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra