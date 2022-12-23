KKR IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought in IPL Auction by Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the most active Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise during the trading window prior to the 2023 IPL Auctions. While KKR's trade moves bolstered some key departments, they were expensive and left the franchise with a limited purse to complete their squad. Nevertheless, the two-time IPL champions made some smart budget buys, cashing in particularly on the accelerated rounds of the auction to walk away with a balanced team.

The last team to open their account at the auction table, KKR started with the purchase of Vijay Hazare Trophy double-centurion N Jagadeesan's services. To add variety to their bowling arsenal, the Eden Gardens-based franchise recruited left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya, right-arm swing bowler Vaibhav Arora and young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma.

One of the veterans of the franchise, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was reunited with the team after last representing them in the 2021 IPL final. KKR also acquired the services of his compatriot Litton Das to expand their wicketkeeping and top-order batting options.

Namibian seam-bowling all-rounder David Wiese ended his lengthy IPL absence when KKR bought him at his base price, while Punjab batter Mandeep Singh returned to the franchise that offered him a contract way back in 2010.

Players bought by KKR with prices in IPL Auction 2023

The full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders with their prices is given below:

S No. Player Name IPL auction 2023 price (INR) 1 Shakib Al Hasan 1.50 Cr 2 David Wiese 1.00 Cr 3 N Jagadeesan 90 L 4 Vaibhav Arora 60 L 5 Mandeep Singh 50 L 6 Litton Das 50 L 7 Suyash Sharma 20 L 8 Kulwant Khejroliya 20L

