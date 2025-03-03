KKR register three actual stars in the cosmos; launch unique jersey for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unveiled a new jersey ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Monday, March 3. The Kolkata-based franchise launched an official video where the fans were enthralled with the number 3. Notably, three stars are added to their jersey following their third IPL title in the last edition of the T20 league.

Launched in the cosmos, the three stars in the night sky also denote their tagline – ‘Korbo, Lorbo, and Jeetbo’ as a fitting tribute to their wins in the 2012, 2014, and 2024 seasons.

The clip features Knight Riders stars like Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, and Manish Pandey, among others in the new kit. They stuck with purple and gold colors on the jersey. The new kit is available for purchase on their official website.

In a statement, KKR wrote:

“Choosing 03/03 as the date to launch their new Purple and Gold threads, Knight Riders also announced a unique move to go from being a global franchise to a notch higher - out in the cosmos with their #InTheKnightSky campaign. Celestial tribute can be viewed on a clear night using the coordinates or the QR Codes provided in the certificates.”

KKR will begin their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 season opener at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

KKR schedule and squad for IPL 2025

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Giants in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

KKR full squad: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, and Umran Malik.

