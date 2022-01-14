KKR rope in Bharat Arun as bowling coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as their bowling coach for the IPL 2022. Arun replaces Kyle Mills, who took over the job ahead of the 2020 season.

Arun, an experienced coach and former India bowler, is largely credited with developing the current Indian pace attack, which is arguably the best in the business. This will be the 59-year-old's first stint in the IPL.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏



We are delighted to introduce you to our new bowling coach! Welcome to the Knight Riders family, Bharat Arun



Speaking to kkr.in, Arun said:

"I'm very excited and looking forward to becoming part of a highly successful franchise, such as the Knight Riders. I have admired the Knight Riders franchise for not only being very successful in the IPL & around the world in T20 leagues but also for the way it is very professionally run."

Arun started his coaching career with Tamil Nadu before being appointed bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He also coached India's U-19 side before joining the national team.

"I’m sure Arun will complement the current staff" - Brendon McCullum

Arun will work closely with head coach Brendon McCullum, who said Arun's experience and technical acumen will give clarity to the bowling group.

"A warm welcome to B Arun to the KKR coaching staff. With a strong and successful pedigree in the international game, I’m sure Arun will complement the current staff we have and I look forward to working with him. His experience at international level and the ability to give confidence and clarity to our bowling group will be important as we attempt to quickly align a new group of players to the values and style of play for KKR," McCullum said in a KKR statement.

KKR retained Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the IPL 2022 Player auction.

