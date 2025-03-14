KKR's ₹13 crore batter dances joyfully while celebrating Holi ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) middle-order batter Rinku Singh celebrated Holi by dancing joyously in the team camp ahead of IPL 2025. He recently joined the KKR contingent in Kolkata to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

Ad

Rinku has been a crucial player for the franchise in the middle order over the past few seasons. The Knight Riders continued to show faith in him for the same reason by retaining him for ₹13 crore ahead of the mega auction last December, making him the costliest retention in the franchise's history.

KKR took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of the Holi celebrations in their camp. In it, Rinku Singh could be seen dancing enthusiastically and playing with colors. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Rinku bhaiya in his element"

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They did the retentions very well" - Aakash Chopra on KKR ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise ahead of IPL 2025. He pointed out that the defending champions tried to retain most of their core players and were partially successful, as they lost star players like Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel named 'Aakash Chopra', he said:

Ad

"They were trying a lot to retain their core, and I think they have been fairly successful in retaining that core. They would have been unhappy that Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc left, but they have kept most of the others. They did the retentions very well and spent a lot of money to bring Venkatesh Iyer."

Ad

He continued:

"They have an explosive middle order. Rinku, Ramandeep and Russell have an incredible power of finishing matches. Ramandeep's recent form has also been very good, and Rinku Singh will be very determined to do well as he hasn't been getting too many opportunities, and Russell always does well. They might be the best in IPL 2025 at those numbers - five, six and seven."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️