KKR’s Rinku Singh spends 50 lakh to build a hostel for underprivileged cricketers in Aligarh – Reports

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Rinku Singh is one of the biggest rags-to-riches stories in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While his father delivered LPG cylinders, one of his brothers worked as an auto driver, and the other mopped floors at a coaching center to make ends family's meet before Rinku was picked by KKR in the T20 tournament.

The UP batter now wants to help others like him now realize their dreams. The 25-year-old is reportedly spending ₹50 lakh to build a hostel for underprivileged cricketers.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rinku’s childhood coach Masooduz-Zafar Amini said:

"He always wanted to build a hostel for young players, who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality."

He continued:

"Almost 90 percent of the work is done. It will get ready by next month. Rinku will inaugurate it once he is back from the IPL. Hopefully, this facility will make life easier for these youngsters.”

The report adds that the hostel comprises 14 rooms with separate toilets, which can accommodate four trainees. It will provide budding cricketers with modest background accommodation at a minimal rate. Trainees will also be served food at the canteen at the facility.

When Rinku Singh chased the most runs in the last over of an IPL innings

Rinku Singh recently chased down the most runs (29) in the last over of an IPL inning. This came as he smashed five sixes off as many balls against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing IPL season. Incidentally, the carnage came against his UP teammate Yash Dayal.

It’s worth mentioning that the left-hander was first picked by Punjab Kings in 2017 for ₹10 lakh but only made his IPL debut after joining KKR, who bought him for ₹80 lakh the following season. Picking up Rinku finally paid dividends when he amassed 174 runs at a strike rate of 148.72 in seven games during the IPL 2022 campaign.

The southpaw has already scored 174 runs in five games at a strike rate of 162.62 this year.

Rinku Singh has been equally impressive for UP in domestic cricket. He has scored 2,875 runs in 40 List-A games at an average of 59.89, including seven centuries and 19 half-centuries. He also averages 53 in first-class matches, scoring 1,749 runs in 50 games, including a ton and 16 half-centuries.

