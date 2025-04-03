KKR's Team India star fulfills young fan's request with an autographed ball ahead of IPL 2025 match vs SRH [Watch]

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy fulfilled a young fan's request by giving his autograph on a ball ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The star player is currently in Kolkata with the Knight Riders squad, getting ready for the upcoming game. The Eden Gardens will host the contest between the IPL 2024 finalists tonight (April 3).

KKR are off to a poor start this season, as they are at the bottom of the points table, having won only one of the three games so far. They will be eager to get their campaign back on track with an improved performance against SRH on Thursday.

Ahead of the match, the Kolkata franchise shared a video on their official X handle to give a glimpse of Varun Chakaravarthy's kind gesture towards a young fan. In it, Varun can be seen signing a ball following a request from the fan, making his day.

You can watch the video below:

"I feel they should correct their batting order" - Aakash Chopra on KKR ahead of their IPL 2025 match vs SRH

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra previewed the upcoming IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra.' He was displeased with the defending champions' strategy of sending Venkatesh Iyer too low in the lineup and urged them to slot him in the top order.

"When I look at it from Kolkata's perspective, I feel they should correct their batting order. The batting order needs to be sorted out because I am unable to understand their batting order. You have Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine - that's okay. However, (Ajinkya) Rahane comes at No. 3 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at No. 4. Did you give so much money to Venkatesh Iyer to bat at No. 5? He is a No. 3 batter. If possible, you could even open with him," Aakash Chopra said. (13:00)

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"However, you are sending him at No. 5. It means you have taken a Ferrari but are saying you would drive it in Chandni Chowk or Crawford Market. If you have taken a Ferrari, send it quickly to the race track. If Venkatesh Iyer goes to No. 5, then Rinku Singh at No. 6, Andre Russell at No. 7, and Ramandeep Singh at No. 8. You brought in Manish Pandey that day (against the Mumbai Indians), so Ramandeep at No. 9. I don't get that."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views about KKR's batting lineup? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

