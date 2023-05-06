KKR skipper Nitish Rana’s wife stalked and chased in Delhi, shares horror story on Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana’s wife, Saachi Marwah, was recently stalked and chased by two miscreants in Delhi. As claimed by Saachi on her social media account, two youths followed her car and even hit it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rana’s wife gave details of the scary incident. She wrote in one of her Instagram Stories:

"Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased.”

Saachi also claimed that the Delhi Police were not of much help to her. In the same Instagram post, she added:

“The police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time).”

Taunting the Delhi police, she wrote:

“Aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!"

Rana married his long-term girlfriend Saachi, who is a cousin of Indian comedian Krushna Abhishek, in February 2019.

Nitish Rana’s KKR is struggling in IPL 2023

Nitish Rana was named KKR captain for the IPL 2023 season after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to injury. However, Kolkata are struggling to stay in hunt for the playoff race. They are currently eighth in the IPL 2023 points table with four wins and six losses.

After a mixed start to their IPL 2023 campaign, KKR went through a four-match losing streak, which ended with a 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They subsequently suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT). In their last match, they got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five runs.

As a batter, Rana has had an inconsistent run. In 10 matches, he has scored 275 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 149.46 with only one half-century.

KKR’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, May 8.

