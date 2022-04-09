[Watch] KKR stars Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell have a dance-off

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Andre Russell had a fun dance-off during one of their training sessions in the gym.

Shreyas Iyer's stint as KKR skipper has begun on a terrific note as they currently occupy pole position in the IPL 2022 points table with three wins out of four games.

The match-winning contributions have arrived from multiple players, which is a positive sign for the side early on in the season.

The Kolkata franchise gave fans a glimpse of the fun activities of the players through a reel on their official Instagram handle. In it, Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer showed off their dance skills in a face-off, trying to outperform each other.

They shared the following post and captioned it:

"Ready to witness a million dollar dance off? 🕺 @ar12russell @shreyas41 • #KnightsInAction presented by @glancescreen | #IPL2022"

You can watch the reel below:

Delhi Capitals will be KKR's next opponent on April 10

Kolkata began their campaign with a resounding victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener.

They then suffered a loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but recovered quickly by notching up convincing wins against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR will now square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their fifth match of IPL 2022 on April 10 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is KKR's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, April 23, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 7, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 61: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 14, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 66: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, May 18, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar