KKR v PBKS: What is Pat Cummins' price in IPL 2021?

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has been one of the top performers for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

The Kolkata-based franchise splurged ₹15.50 crore for his services last year. Cummins had a decent IPL 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates. As a result, the Knight Riders decided to retain him for the same amount ahead of IPL 2021.

Pat Cummins was in action earlier tonight against the Punjab Kings. He opened the bowling for the Kolkata Knight Riders with Shivam Mavi. Cummins bowled three overs and returned with figures of 2/31.

Although the right-arm fast bowler's economy rate was over 10, he picked up the crucial wicket of KL Rahul. Pat Cummins also got the better of Ravi Bishnoi in the penultimate over of Punjab's innings.

Cummins had scored a blistering half-century against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, thereby proving that the Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to retain him for ₹15.50 crore was indeed a good one.

Apart from his on-field brilliance, Pat Cummins was in the news today for his generous donation to India's PM Cares Fund.

Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to PM Cares Fund, which equals approximately ₹37.38 lakh

Pat Cummins won everyone's hearts with his announcement on Twitter (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Multiple Australian cricketers have pulled out of IPL 2021 because of the COVID-19 situation. However, Pat Cummins had a different view on the matter.

He decided to continue playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders and even donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India. Many Indian fans have saluted Pat Cummins for his tremendous gesture.

The Aussie all-rounder will hope his team finishes off the match against the Punjab Kings before he gets to bat. A brilliant bowling display by KKR has kept PBKS down to 123/9.

