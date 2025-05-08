KKR vs CSK (7/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first after winning the toss, KKR put up 179-6 on the board. CSK, however, recovered from a horror start to chase down the total in 19.4 overs. With the loss, Kolkata's chances of qualifying for the playoffs suffered a massive blow.

Kolkata got off to a poor start with the bat as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11) was caught at midwicket off Anshul Kamboj. Sunil Narine (26 off 17) was stumped as he jumped out of the crease to Noor Ahmad. The wrist spinner then had Angkrish Raghuvanshi (1) caught behind with a beauty.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 33) looked good before perishing to Ravindra Jadeja, caught at backward point while attempting a reverse sweep. Manish Pandey (36* off 28) and Andre Russell (38 off 21) added 46 for the fifth wicket.

The partnership was broken when Russell fell to a Noor googly. The spinner also dismissed Rinku Singh (9) as Ayush Mhatre took a good catch on the fence.

Dewald Brevis counter-attack stuns KKR

Chasing 180, Chennai lost half their side for 60 inside the poweplay. Mhatre (0) chipped a simple catch of Vaibhav Arora's bowling. Devon Conway (0) was then completely outfoxed and knocked over by Moeen Ali. Debutant Urvil Patel clobbered 31 in 10 balls, smashing four sixes and a four, before perishing to Harshit Rana, attempting another big hit.

Ravichandran Ashwin's promotion did not yield the desired result as he fell for eight. Jadeja (19) was the next to go as he chopped on to a delivery from Varun Chakravarthy. Dewald Brevis (52 off 25), however, played a stunning knock to bring CSK back into the game. He smashed Arora for three sixes and three fours in the 11th over to bring up a 22-ball fifty before perishing to Chakravarthy.

Following Brevis' exit, Shivam Dube (45 off 40) hit key boundaries to ensure Chennai never fell too far behind the run rate. He was dismissed by Arora in the 19th over. However, with eight needed off the last over, MS Dhoni (17* off 18) struck the first ball from Russell for a maximum after which Kamboj (4*) hit the winning runs by clearing the in-field.

KKR vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Noor starred for CSK with the ball, registering brilliant figures of 4-31. In the chase, Brevis and Dube played crucial knocks.

For KKR, skipper Rahane top-scored with 48, while Pandey and Russell contributed 30s. With the ball, Chakaravarthy (2-18) again stood out.

Noor was named Player of the Match for his excellent four-wicket haul.

