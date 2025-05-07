  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • KKR vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

KKR vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified May 07, 2025 07:00 IST
KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025
Kolkata will have the upper hand over Chennai in Wednesday’s clash. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. KKR are sixth in the points table, with 11 points from 11 matches. They need to beat CSK on Wednesday to stay in hunt for the playoffs. Chennai are in last position, with four points from 11 games and will be playing for pride.

Ad

Kolkata have kept their hopes of finishing in the top four alive with two narrow wins in their last two matches. After getting the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run at the Eden Gardens in their previous match. Chasing a target of 207, RR finished on 205-8, giving KKR a massive scare.

Chennai's losing run continued as they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their previous match. Chasing a target of 214, Ayush Mhatre (94 off 48) and Ravindra Jadeja (77* off 45) fought hard for CSK, but they fell just short of the target.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata and Chennai have met 31 times in the IPL, with CSK having a 19-11 lead over KKR. One match between the two sides produced no result. When the teams met in the first half of IPL 2025, Kolkata hammered Chennai by eight wickets.

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 11

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 19

Matches with No Result - 1

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record at Eden Gardens

Kolkata and Chennai have met 10 times in the IPL at the Eden Gardens, with KKR having a 6-4 lead. Chennai beat Kolkata by 49 runs when the sides last met at the venue in April 2023.

Ad

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings matches

Kolkata have won three of the last five matches played against Chennai in the IPL, while CSK have won the other two. Chennai beat KKR by seven wickets when the teams clashed last season at Chepauk.

Ad
Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings games.

  • KKR (107/2) beat CSK (103/9) by 8 wickets, April 11, 2025
  • CSK (141/3) beat KKR (137/9) by 7 wickets, April 8, 2024
  • KKR (147/4) beat CSK (144/6) by 6 wickets, May 14, 2023
  • CSK (235/4) beat KKR (186/8) by 49 runs, April 23, 2023
  • KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 26, 2022
About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications