KKR vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. KKR are sixth in the points table, with 11 points from 11 matches. They need to beat CSK on Wednesday to stay in hunt for the playoffs. Chennai are in last position, with four points from 11 games and will be playing for pride.
Kolkata have kept their hopes of finishing in the top four alive with two narrow wins in their last two matches. After getting the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run at the Eden Gardens in their previous match. Chasing a target of 207, RR finished on 205-8, giving KKR a massive scare.
Chennai's losing run continued as they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their previous match. Chasing a target of 214, Ayush Mhatre (94 off 48) and Ravindra Jadeja (77* off 45) fought hard for CSK, but they fell just short of the target.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL
Kolkata and Chennai have met 31 times in the IPL, with CSK having a 19-11 lead over KKR. One match between the two sides produced no result. When the teams met in the first half of IPL 2025, Kolkata hammered Chennai by eight wickets.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 31
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 11
Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 19
Matches with No Result - 1
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record at Eden Gardens
Kolkata and Chennai have met 10 times in the IPL at the Eden Gardens, with KKR having a 6-4 lead. Chennai beat Kolkata by 49 runs when the sides last met at the venue in April 2023.
Matches Played - 10
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6
Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 4
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings matches
Kolkata have won three of the last five matches played against Chennai in the IPL, while CSK have won the other two. Chennai beat KKR by seven wickets when the teams clashed last season at Chepauk.
Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings games.
- KKR (107/2) beat CSK (103/9) by 8 wickets, April 11, 2025
- CSK (141/3) beat KKR (137/9) by 7 wickets, April 8, 2024
- KKR (147/4) beat CSK (144/6) by 6 wickets, May 14, 2023
- CSK (235/4) beat KKR (186/8) by 49 runs, April 23, 2023
- KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 26, 2022
