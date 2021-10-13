KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Today match players list & umpires

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

It’s a do-or-die match for both sides as the winner will book their place in the IPL 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while it will be the end of the road for the loser.

DC defeated CSK in both the group games but could not go past MS Dhoni and his men in Qualifier 1. Despite the batters putting up a challenging 172 for 5 on the board, the bowlers failed to defend the score.

Tactically, CSK proved too good for DC and young captain Rishabh Pant will need to learn his lessons quickly.

KKR carried on their good form from the group stages into the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Although it was basically a Sunil Narine show, Lockie Ferguson made a key contribution with the ball while a couple of batters also chipped in.

KKR will have the momentum going into Qualifier 2. But if DC can lift their performance, it could be anybody's game.

KKR vs DC - Today Match Playing XI

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

KKR vs DC - Full squads

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

KKR vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: K. Ananthapadmanabhan, Michael Gough

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

KKR vs DC - Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. They have not made any changes to the side that beat RCB in the Eliminator.

Explaining his decision to field first after winning the toss, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said:

"We are going to bowl first. It's worked. Guys know their role. The mindset in the second leg has been spot on."

DC have made one change to the playing XI that lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. A fit Marcus Stoinis is replacing Tom Curran.

