KKR vs DC, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

It will be the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 41 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah on Tuesday. The game will be the first match of a double-header.

KKR and DC have been among the most impressive sides in the UAE leg of the IPL so far. Kolkata got the better of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in convincing fashion. They also ran the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) close and it was only a Ravindra Jadeja special that snatched the match away from them.

DC have carried on from where they left off in the first half. They cruised to wins against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Shreyas Iyer and Anrich Nortje returning to the DC playing XI has made the franchise all the more stronger.

KKR vs DC - Today Match Playing XI

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

DC Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

KKR vs DC - Full squads

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

KKR vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Khalid Hussen Saiyed, Nitin Menon

Third Umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

KKR vs DC: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

KKR have won the toss and opted to bowl. Kolkata have made two changes to the XI that took on CSK. Tim Southee has come in for the injured Andre Russell. Also, Sandeep Warrier has replaced Prasidh Krishna, who struggled in the last game.

Elaborating on his decision to field first, Morgan commented:

“I don't know what the wicket will be like, but it's not a belter, and not too bad, so somewhere in between. Setting a score might be a challenge, so we'll try bowling.”

For DC, Prithvi Shaw is unavailable with a niggle so Steven Smith gets a chance in the playing XI.

