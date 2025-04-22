KKR vs GT (21/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 39 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sent into bat, GT put up 198-3 on the board in their 20 overs and then held KKR to 159-8. With the win, Gujarat maintained their ascendancy at the top of the points table, while Kolkata suffered their fifth defeat in eight games.

GT, yet again, got off to an exceptional start with the bat as Sai Sudharsan (52 off 36) and Shubman Gill (90 off 55) added 114 in 12.2 overs. The openers eased their way to 45-0 at the end of the powerplay. Gill went after Moeen Ali in the seventh over, slamming the off spinner for a six and two fours of consecutive deliveries. Both batters brought up their fifty in the 11th over.

The brilliant opening stand was broken when Sudharsan nicked a short ball from Andre Russell to the keeper. There was not much respite for Kolkata as Jos Buttler (41* off 23) and Gill added 58 runs for the second wicket.

The GT skipper was looking set for three figures but fell to a brilliant diving catch by Rinku Singh off Vaibhav Arora's bowling. Buttler and Shahrukh Khan (11* off 5) then combined to drag GT towards 200.

Prasidh, Rashid stifle KKR batters

Chasing 199, KKR got off to a poor start as Mohammed Siraj trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1) with a length ball that nipped back in. Sunil Narine (17) then pulled a short of length ball from Rashid Khan to square leg. Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane (50 off 36) played an impressive knock, but lacked support.

Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer (14 off 19) slog-swept Sai Kishore to deep midwicket. Rahane fell immediately after reaching his half-century as he was foxed by Washington Sundar and stumped. Russell (21 off 15) struggled against Rashid's sharply turning deliveries and was also stumped.

Expand Tweet

Prasidh Krishna took a brilliant return catch in his follow through to dismiss Ramandeep Singh for one. In the same over, Moeen Ali (0) miscued an off cutter. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27* off 13) came in and played an impressive cameo to give the batting side something to cheer about.

KKR vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Gill and Sudharsan yet again excelled for GT with the bat, while Buttler provided the finishing touches. With the ball, Prasidh and Rashid registered identical figures of 2-25.

For KKR, skipper Rahane hit a quick-fire half-century, while Russell picked up a wicket and contributed 21 runs.

Gill was named Player of the Match for his 55-ball 90, which featured 10 fours and three sixes.

