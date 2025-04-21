KKR vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 39 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 21. Defending champions KKR are seventh in the points table, with six points from seven games. GT are on top of the points table, with five wins from seven matches.

Ad

Kolkata suffered a 16-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match played in Mullanpur. Bowling first, KKR did an excellent job to bowl out PBKS for 111 in 15.3 overs as Harshit Rana claimed three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine picked up two scalps each. In the chase, KKR were 62-2, but suffered a shocking batting collapse to be bowled out for 95.

Gujarat got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, GT conceded 203-8, which could have been a lot more but for Prasidh Krishna's 4-41. In the chase, Gujarat got over the line in 19.2 overs as Jos Buttler smacked a brilliant 97* off 54 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed 43 off 34.

Ad

Trending

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata and Gujarat have met four times in the IPL, with GT having a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides produced no result.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches with No Result - 1

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record at Eden Gardens

Kolkata and Gujarat have met once in the IPL at the Eden Gardens. GT registered a seven-wicket win, chasing a target of 180 during the IPL 2023 edition.

Ad

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans matches

As mentioned earlier, Kolkata and Gujarat have met four times in the IPL. KKR's only win over GT in the IPL came in April 2023 when they chased down 205 in Ahmedabad. This is the same match in which Rinku Singh slammed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the last over.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the four Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans games.

GT vs KKR, Match abandoned, May 13, 2024

GT (180/3) beat KKR (179/7) by 7 wickets, April 29, 2023

KKR (207/7) beat GT (204/4) by 3 wickets, April 9, 2023

GT (156/9) beat KKR (148/8) by 8 runs, April 23, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More