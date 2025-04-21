KKR vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 39 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 21. Defending champions KKR are seventh in the points table, with six points from seven games. GT are on top of the points table, with five wins from seven matches.
Kolkata suffered a 16-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match played in Mullanpur. Bowling first, KKR did an excellent job to bowl out PBKS for 111 in 15.3 overs as Harshit Rana claimed three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine picked up two scalps each. In the chase, KKR were 62-2, but suffered a shocking batting collapse to be bowled out for 95.
Gujarat got the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, GT conceded 203-8, which could have been a lot more but for Prasidh Krishna's 4-41. In the chase, Gujarat got over the line in 19.2 overs as Jos Buttler smacked a brilliant 97* off 54 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed 43 off 34.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL
Kolkata and Gujarat have met four times in the IPL, with GT having a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides produced no result.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 4
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1
Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2
Matches with No Result - 1
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record at Eden Gardens
Kolkata and Gujarat have met once in the IPL at the Eden Gardens. GT registered a seven-wicket win, chasing a target of 180 during the IPL 2023 edition.
Matches Played - 1
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0
Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans matches
As mentioned earlier, Kolkata and Gujarat have met four times in the IPL. KKR's only win over GT in the IPL came in April 2023 when they chased down 205 in Ahmedabad. This is the same match in which Rinku Singh slammed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the last over.
Here's a summary of the four Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans games.
- GT vs KKR, Match abandoned, May 13, 2024
- GT (180/3) beat KKR (179/7) by 7 wickets, April 29, 2023
- KKR (207/7) beat GT (204/4) by 3 wickets, April 9, 2023
- GT (156/9) beat KKR (148/8) by 8 runs, April 23, 2022
