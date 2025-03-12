Eden Gardens Schedule IPL 2025: Complete KKR home match list, dates & timings in IST

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their home ground - the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. This will also be the opening match of the 2025 edition.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will play seven matches at their home ground - the iconic Eden Gardens. In addition, Kolkata will also host Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on May 23 and the final on May 25.

After their opening match against RCB on March 22, KKR's second home clash will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 3. Further, Kolkata will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on April 6 and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the same venue on April 21.

KKR's other home games during the IPL 2025 will be as follows - vs Punjab Kings (April 26), vs Rajasthan Royals (May 4), and vs Chennai Super Kings (May 7).

Full list of KKR's IPL 2025 matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing at their home ground - the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Match 1: March 22, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 15: April 3, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 19: April 6, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (3:30 PM)

Match 39: April 21, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 44: April 26, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 53: May 4, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (3:30 PM)

Match 57: May 7, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

(Note: Eden Gardens will also host Qualifier 2 on May 23 and the final on May 25.)

KKR at the IPL 2025 auction

KKR purchased 15 players at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore) was their most expensive buy. Further, Kolkata also purchased Anrich Nortje for ₹6.50 crore and Quinton De Kock for ₹3.60 crore.

Ahead of the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders retained the following six players - Rinku Singh (₹13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (₹12 crore), Sunil Narine (₹12 crore), Andre Russell (₹12 crore), Harshit Rana (₹4 crore) and Ramandeep Singh (₹4 crore).

