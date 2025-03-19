KKR vs LSG match of IPL 2025 in Kolkata likely to be rescheduled: Reports

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 at the Eden Gardens, as per the initial tournament itinerary, is likely to be rescheduled. The Kolkata City Police are yet to give security clearance for the contest which coincides with the Ram Navami celebrations in the area.

Given that close to 20,000 processions are set to take place in West Bengal during the festival, there is doubt as to whether the Kolkata Police will be able to lend forces for security at the Eden Gardens during the KKR-LSG clash.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasis Ganguly confirmed that the authorities have not given the green light for the contest to take place on April 6, which could lead to a slight tweak in the schedule.

"They have categorically said they won't be able to provide adequate security. If there's no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible. We have informed the BCCI, and there is still time to take a final call. Even last year, a scheduled IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled," Snehasish said (via NDTV).

The clashes between KKR and LSG, especially in Kolkata have been subject to a lot of attention in recent times. LSG's co-owner Sanjiv Goenka, is also the principal owner of the Mohun Bagan football club, which is based in Kolkata.

The Eden Gardens will also be in the spotlight before the season opener, with an elaborate opening ceremony planned for Saturday, March 22.

"It's a marquee match with full demand for tickets. Eden Gardens is set to host an opening ceremony after a long time," Snehasish added.

The Eden Gardens last hosted the first match of the season during the 2015 season, when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced the Mumbai Indians (MI) after winning their second title in three years.

KKR vs RR match during IPL 2024 was also rescheduled due to Ram Navami festivities in Kolkata

Midway through the 2024 season, the clash between KKR and RR had to be rescheduled due to the Ram Navami celebrations in Kolkata on the initially proposed day according to the schedule. The match was held on April 17 instead of April 18, while the clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad was postponed to avoid a clash.

Famously, the India-Pakistan encounter during the 2023 ODI World Cup was also rescheduled to avoid a clash with Navaratri celebrations in Ahmedabad. The high-octane encounter was preponed by a day in a late switch.

