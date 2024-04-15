KKR vs LSG: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bowling first after winning the toss, KKR held LSG to 161-7, with Mitchell Starc starring with 3-28. Phil Salt then hammered 89* off 47 as Kolkata cruised to victory in 15.4 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a quick start, courtesy of a wayward Shamar Joseph, who conceded 22 runs in the first over. Sunil Narine (6) fell cheaply, miscuing an attempted big hit off Mohsin Khan.

Salt took on Krunal Pandya in the third over and slammed him for three consecutive fours. Mohsin gave LSG hope, having Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7) caught behind with a back of length delivery.

Salt and skipper Shreyas Iyer (38* off 38) then ensured an emphatic win for KKR, adding an unbroken 120 for the third wicket. While Iyer was content playing second fiddle, Salt was in a punishing mood, racing to a 26-ball 50 by clubbing Arshad Khan for consecutive boundaries in the 10th over.

The England dasher struck 14 fours and three sixes in his dazzling innings. He also hit the winning boundary, slamming a long hop from LSG leggie Ravi Bishnoi behind square.

Mitchell Starc's three-fer restricts LSG to 161-7

Bowling first, Kolkata Knight Riders did a clinical job and never really allowed Lucknow Super Giants to break free.

Quinton de Kock (10) fell in the second over, caught at short third man off Vaibhav Arora. Deepak Hooda (8) then fell to a superb diving catch by Ramandeep Singh at backward point off Starc.

LSG skipper KL Rahul (39 off 27) got another start but holed out to deep mid wicket off Andre Russell, trying to up the ante. A smart catch by Salt then sent Marcus Stoinis (10) on his way as the Lucknow all-rounder was all at sea against a turning delivery from Varun Chakravarthy.

Ayush Badoni (29 off 27) perished to Sunil Narine, top-edging a sweep. It was again left to Nicholas Pooran (45 off 32) to give the Lucknow innings some respectability.

He fell to Starc in the last over, attempting a swipe at a very wide delivery. Starc claimed his third wicket off the final delivery, knocking over Arshad (5) with a full delivery that tailed in.

KKR vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Left-arm pacer Starc stood out for KKR with a three-wicket haul. In the chase, opener Salt played a dominating knock.

For LSG, Pooran again made a crucial contribution of 45, while skipper Rahul chipped in with 39. Pacer Mohsin claimed both wickets to fall in Kolkata's chase. Salt, though, was named the Player of the Match for his scintillating knock in KKR's dominant triumph.