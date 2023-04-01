KKR vs PBKS memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 1) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Rain intervened in the proceedings late in the chase when KKR were 146/7 in 16 overs. As further play was not possible, PBKS were adjudged winners by seven runs via the DLS method.

Punjab Kings batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Prabhsimran Singh (23) helped them get off to a flying start with a cameo. Tim Southee dismissed him in the second over to give KKR the first breakthrough.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (50) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) carried on with the same momentum and laid a decent platform. The middle order also contributed with handy knocks as PBKS reached 191/5. Tim Southee picked up two wickets but proved to be expensive as he conceded 52 runs in a four-over spell.

Arshdeep Singh then gave Punjab an ideal start in the defense by scalping two wickets in the second over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) looked to be positive and hit a few shots but failed to convert his start.

Coming in as an Impact substitute, Venkatesh Iyer (34) tried to anchor the innings with a steady but scratchy knock. Andre Russell (35 off 19 balls) played a blazing knock and kept his side's hopes alive in the contest. However, Sam Curran dismissed him in the 15th over to put his side in control.

Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine hit a six each and were unbeaten at the crease when rain interrupted the match. The unrelenting rain meant that the match officials called off the game. PBKS won the match by seven runs via the DLS method.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 memes

Fans enjoyed the encounter between Kolkata and Punjab on Saturday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

