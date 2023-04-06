KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will battle it out in match number nine of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

Kolkata did not have an ideal start to their campaign, suffering a seven-run loss (DLS method) in their opening clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). While Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with tidy spells, the remaining bowlers proved to be quite expensive in the fixture.

None of their top-order batters could score substantially while chasing a stiff 192-run total. Andre Russell gave them a glimmer of hope, scoring 35 runs off 19 balls before perishing to Sam Curran.

RCB, on the other hand, completed a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Their bowlers did a decent job of restricting the opposition to 171/7 in 20 overs.

They completely dominated in the second half, with Virat Kohli (82*) and Faf du Plessis (73) stamping their class with impressive half-centuries to seal the game for their team.

Today's KKR vs RCB toss result

Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Here's what Faf du Plessis said at the toss:

"Was dew last night. Hoping it will get skiddy in the second innings."

Both sides have made one change to their respective lineups. David Willey has replaced Reece Topley in RCB's playing XI, as the latter injured himself while fielding in the previous game.

For KKR, Anukul Roy misses out and Venkatesh Iyer has replaced him.

KKR vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, David Wiese

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

RCB subs: Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat

Today's KKR vs RCB pitch report

The surface at Eden Gardens will favor the batters and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. As per Danny Morrison, the team batting first will have to score around 195, which is also the average score at the venue in the last nine matches. Batters from both sides will look to exploit the shorter square boundaries.

Today's KKR vs RCB match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma and Jason Roy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen and Himanshu Sharma.

KKR vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vinod Seshan, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

