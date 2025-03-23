KKR vs RCB: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sent into bat by RCB, KKR put up 174-8 on the board in their 20 overs. Bengaluru, however, cruised to victory in just 16.2 overs.

Chasing 175, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a sensational start as Phil Salt (56 off 31) and Virat Kohli (59* off 36) added 95 in 8.3 overs. Salt took on Varun Chakaravarthy in the fourth over and clubbed him for three fours and a six. Kohli began the next over with consecutive sixes off Spencer Johnson as RCB raced to 80-0 at the end of the powerplay.

The fantastic stand ended when Salt was caught at short third man off Chakaravarthy's bowling. Devdutt Padikkal (10) holed out to deep midwicket off Sunil Narine's bowling.

Kohli and new skipper Rajat Patidar (34 off 16) then added 44 runs for the third wicket. The latter slammed five fours and six in his quick-fire came before perishing to Vaibhav Arora.

Krunal Pandya leads RCB's fightback after Ajinkya Rahane's blazing knock

Sent into bat, KKR lost Quinton de Kock (4) to Josh Hazlewood in the first over. He was dropped, but could not utilize the reprieve. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31) and Narine (44 off 26) then featured in a blazing 103-run stand for the second wicket. Both batters hit fours and sixes at will. Rahane raced to a 25-ball 50 with a six off Suyash Sharma's bowling.

The dangerous partnership ended when Narine nicked one off Rasikh Salam. It was a double blow for KKR as Rahane pulled one from Krunal Pandya to deep-backward square leg. The RCB left-arm spinner then knocked over Venkatesh Iyer (6) with a quick delivery after unsettling the batter with a bouncer. Krunal ended his wonderful spell with a third wicket, cleaning up Rinku Singh (12) with a skidder.

Leg spinner Suyash went for plenty of runs, but ended up getting the big wicket of Andre Russell (4), cleaning him up with a googly. A cameo from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30 off 22) dragged KKR past the 170-run mark.

KKR vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Krunal was outstanding with the ball for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, registering figures of 3-29. Pacer Josh Hazlewood also impressed with 2-22. In the chase, Salt and Kohli struck aggressive fifties, while Patidar impressed with a swift cameo on his captaincy debut.

For KKR, new skipper Rahane struck a fantastic half-century, slamming six fours and four sixes. Narine (44 off 26 & 1-27) put up a good all-round show.

Krunal was named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

