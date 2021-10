KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. While SRH have been knocked out of the playoffs race, KKR are still very much in it.

KKR have registered 10 points from 12 games in IPL 2021 so far. While Punjab, Rajasthan and Mumbai also have the same number of points from as many matches, Kolkata are in the fourth spot due to their superior run-rate (+0.302). They would like to maintain that advantage.

KKR began their UAE campaign in stunning fashion, thumping RCB and MI. However, they have slipped since, losing two of their last three games.

While the match against CSK was a close one, their defeat at the hands of PBKS would definitely classify as any upset.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

KKR vs SRH - Today Match Playing XI

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



win the toss & elect to bat against #VIVOIPL #KKRvSRH



Follow the match ๐Ÿ‘‰ ๐Ÿšจ Toss Update from Dubai ๐Ÿšจ @SunRisers win the toss & elect to bat against @KKRiders Follow the match ๐Ÿ‘‰ iplt20.com/match/2021/49 ๐Ÿšจ Toss Update from Dubai ๐Ÿšจ



@SunRisers win the toss & elect to bat against @KKRiders. #VIVOIPL #KKRvSRH



Follow the match ๐Ÿ‘‰ iplt20.com/match/2021/49 https://t.co/xcYMTWirss

KKR vs SRH - Full squads

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Michael Gough, J R Madangopal

Third Umpire: Navdeep Singh Sidhu

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

RCB vs PBKS: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bat. Jammu & Kashmir's Umran Malik, who came in as a COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan, will be making his IPL debut for SRH.

Also Read

For KKR, Shakib Al Hasan has been picked in the playing XI as a replacement for Tim Seifert.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far