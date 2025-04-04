KKR vs SRH: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens. In a thoroughly dominant performance, KKR posted 200-6 on the board after being sent into bat. They were clinical with the ball as well, knocking over SRH for 120 in 16.4 overs.

Kolkata got off to a poor start as Quinton de Kock (1) pulled one from Pat Cummins straight to deep mid wicket. Sunil Narine (7) then nicked a delivery in the blockhole outside off stump from Mohammed Shami to the keeper. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi led an impressive fightback for KKR, adding 81 runs for the third wicket.

The third-wicket partnership was broken when Rahane (38 off 27) was caught behind off Zeeshan Ansari, gloving a reverse sweep. Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) fell immediately after reaching his half-century, brilliantly caught by Harshal Patel off Kamindu Mendis' bowling. The wicket left KKR in a spot of bother at 106-4.

Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29), however, played a sensational knock to push Kolkata's total towards 200. The left-hander struck seven fours and three sixes in his blazing knock. After getting off to a slow start, he teed off at the end. Venkatesh took on Pat Cummins in the 18th over and clubbed him for three fours and a six. Rinku Singh (32* off 17) also played a fine cameo, hitting four fours and a six.

SRH's flop show with the bat continues

Chasing 201, SRH needed to get off to a solid start. Instead, they were three down for nine runs at the start of the third over. Travis Head (4) fell on second ball, completely miscuing a big hit off Vaibhav Arora. Abhishek Sharma's (2) poor run continued as he nicked an off-pace delivery off Harshit Rana to slip. Rahane then took a stunning catch to send Ishan Kishan (2) on his way out off Arora's bowling.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) chipped a simple catch off Andre Russell to the sweeper. SRH lost half their side with only 66 on the board when Mendis (27) was caught at deep mid wicket off Narine's bowling. There were no heroics from Aniket Verma (6) this time as he perished to Varun Chakaravarthy, who also dismissed Cummins (14) and Simarjeet Singh (0) off consecutive deliveries.

KKR vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Venkatesh and Raghuvanshi scored breezy half-centuries for KKR, while Arora (3-29) and Chakaravarthy (3-22) stood out with the ball. For SRH, Shami was economical with 1-29, while Heinrich Klaasen (33 off 21) top-scored with the bat. Kolkata pacer Arora was named the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

