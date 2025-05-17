KL Rahul to bat at a new position from DC vs GT IPL 2025 match: Reports

India batter KL Rahul is likely to open the batting for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their upcoming IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Delhi on Sunday, May 18. A Times of India report said that Rahul could also open in DC's other two matches against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The 33-year-old has predominantly batted at number four for DC in IPL 2025. He has scored 381 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 142.16. Rahul was brought by DC for ₹14 crore at the mega auction in November 2024.
DC find themselves in fifth place on the points table with 13 points in 10 matches and a net run-rate of 0.362.Their last match, before IPL 2025 was paused, saw them split points against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad after persistent rain prevented the match to resume in the second half of the innings.
Absence of Jake Fraser-McGurk, fitness issues over Faf du Plessis could force KL Rahul to open
Delhi Capitals will resume their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18. They will be without the services of Jake Fraser-McGurk, who decided not to return to India to play the rest of the tournament.
Faf du Plessis will return to play for DC, but persistent fitness issues have meant that the South African is not a certain starter in the playing XI for the Axar Patel-side.
Rahul has opened in 100 matches as an opening batter in IPL and has amassed 4260 runs at a strike rate of 137.15. He has made 36 fifties and four hundred in his role as an opener in the tournament's history. He first opened in the IPL in 2013 season, while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
