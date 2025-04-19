KL Rahul gets out to his Karnataka teammate for blazing 28 off 14 balls in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul was dismissed by a searing yorker from Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. Rahul scored 28 from 14 balls before perishing on the fourth ball of the fifth over.

Ad

Rahul looked to flick the delivery to the leg side, but the ball stuck him on the pads, right in front of the stumps. The umpire raised his finger, and the 33-year-old contemplated taking the DRS to review the verdict. But he chose not to, and made the long walk back to the pavilion.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Rahul has been in excellent form in IPL 2025, amassing 294 runs in seven matches to emerge as the leading run scorer for his franchise this season. He has been rotated in the batting line-up based on the team's requirements, but has been able to adapt to the needs and deliver consistently.

Ad

Trending

GT opt to bowl in top of the table clash against DC

Earlier, GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first. DC captain Axar Patel said he wasn't sure what he would have done had he won the toss. He added that his side would look to post a good score on the board.

"I was confused as it was that hot. I was a little skeptical due to the weather. The bowlers might get tired under the sun. We will look to score well and look to defend," Axar said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

Ad

DC omitted out-of-form batter Jake Fraser-McGurk from the playing XI, but included him in the list of Impact Subs along with Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira and Dushmantha Chameera. GT went in with the same side that lost to Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12.

At the time of writing, DC were 100 for 3 after nine overs with Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More