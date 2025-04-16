KL Rahul holes out to the deep for 38 as Shimron Hetmyer takes a sharp low catch in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul perished while trying to amp up his scoring against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16. The right-handed batter scored 38 runs off 32 deliveries, before a composed catch by Shimron Hetmyer ended his stay in 13th over.

KL Rahul came into bat after DC lost two wickets in quick succession in the powerplay. He took his time to settle in, scoring only one boundary while the fielding restrictions were still on. He kept the scoreboard ticking by rotating strike against the spinners while getting the odd boundary as well.

DC desperately needed to get a move on as they still had eight wickets in hand. Right on cue, Sanju Samson brought back his spearhead, Jofra Archer, in a bid to break the partnership. After confining the pair to just a few runs in the first half of the over, KL Rahul attempted a full-fledged pull shot towards the deep mid-wicket area.

The batter did not get the desired elevation, and managed to hit it flatter than intended. Shimron Hetmyer, in the deep, adjusted into position to pouch the ball just inches from the ground. The third umpire checked the legality of the catch with multiple replays, but Rahul's fate was sealed after the ball was found to have made no contact with the ground.

Have a look at the catch right here:

This marks the first time that Jofra Archer has dismissed KL Rahul in the IPL. The wicket-keeper has had a dominant record against the speedster in the past, scoring 90 runs off 61 deliveries at a strike rate of 147.54.

The England pacer has dismissed Rahul once in T20Is before though, during the 2021 series in the subcontinent.

DC lose Abishek Porel right after KL Rahul against RR in IPL 2025

RR were able to dismiss another set batter in Abishek Porel right after sending KL Rahul back to the pavilion. The left-handed batter also looked to ramp up the scoring after having gotten the hang of the conditions and the opposition bowling.

Porel got a second life after RR failed to notice a faint nick collected by Sanju Samson to conclude the 13th over. However, the batter failed to make the most of it as he holed out to the long-off fielder, the very next ball he faced against Wanindu Hasaranga in the next over.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More