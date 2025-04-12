KL Rahul, Jemimah Rodrigues & others send heartfelt wishes to Bengaluru FC ahead of ISL 2024-25 final vs Mohun Bagan [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul, along with DC women's players Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, extended their heartfelt wishes to Bengaluru FC ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 final against Mohun Bagan. The highly anticipated match is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Bengaluru FC's X account posted a video featuring Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who conveyed a heartfelt message, saying:
“Hey everyone, this is KL Rahul. Wishing BFC all the very best for the final of the ISL this Saturday. I’m excited, I’m going to watch it, and I will be rooting for all you guys. Sending Sunil (Sunil Chhetri) and the rest of the team all the luck. Go out there, enjoy yourselves and do what you have been doing the entire season, playing like champions. Enjoy the final and bring it home for us Bengaluru.”
Meanwhile, women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues shared:
“Hi everyone, I’m Jemimah Rodrigues. I’m wishing BFC all the very best. I hope you will bring the cup home tonight and we will be rooting for you, all the best champions!”
Shafali Verma also wished the team, saying:
"All the best to Bengaluru FC for the ISL final, we will all be cheering for you."
Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan triumphed over Jamshedpur FC, while Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa to secure their spot in the final.
KL Rahul puts on a spectacular display at his home ground in Bengaluru against RCB in IPL 2025
On April 10, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, RCB posted a total of 163/7 in their 20 overs.
In response, local hero KL Rahul played a match-winning knock for the visitors. The 32-year-old remained not out at 93 off 53 balls, smashing seven boundaries and six sixes, as the Capitals secured a six-wicket victory.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS