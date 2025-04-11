KL Rahul laughs as Virat Kohli dances while meeting him ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals' (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was all smiles as he shared a light-hearted moment with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match was played on Thursday, April 10, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

As Rahul walked onto the field for pre-match drills, Kohli greeted him with a playful dance, sparking laughter from both players before they shared a warm hug.

Fans can watch the video here:

Speaking of the match, after being asked to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start, with openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli putting together 61 runs in just 24 balls. Salt was the aggressor, racing to 37 (17) before a mix-up led to his run-out, while Kohli chipped in with a brisk 22 off 14.

However, the early momentum quickly faded as Delhi Capitals’ bowlers tightened the screws, striking at regular intervals to derail the hosts' innings. Despite the middle-order collapse, Tim David held firm at the death, finishing unbeaten on 37 off 20 deliveries to guide RCB to a total of 163/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi Capitals found themselves in early trouble, losing four wickets for just 58 runs. However, KL Rahul anchored the innings with a composed knock and found solid support in Tristan Stubbs. The duo put on an unbeaten 111-run stand off just 55 deliveries, guiding Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win with 13 balls remaining.

Rahul remained unbeaten on a brilliant 93 off 53 deliveries, smashing seven fours and six sixes, while Stubbs played a crucial supporting role with 38* off 23 balls. The win marked Delhi Capitals’ fourth consecutive triumph of the season. They are yet to lose a match.

KL Rahul starts IPL 2025 on a high with DC

KL Rahul has hit the ground running for the Delhi Capitals (DC) after being snapped up for INR 14 crore at the 2025 IPL mega auction. The wicketkeeper-batter missed DC’s season opener due to the birth of his child with wife Athiya Shetty but made an explosive debut in the following match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring 15 off just five balls.

He backed that up with a composed 77 off 51 deliveries against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before delivering a match-winning unbeaten 93 off 53 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). So far, the 32-year-old has amassed 185 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 92.50, including two half-centuries.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More