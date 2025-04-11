KL Rahul laughs as Virat Kohli dances while meeting him ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals' (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was all smiles as he shared a light-hearted moment with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match was played on Thursday, April 10, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
As Rahul walked onto the field for pre-match drills, Kohli greeted him with a playful dance, sparking laughter from both players before they shared a warm hug.
Fans can watch the video here:
Speaking of the match, after being asked to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start, with openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli putting together 61 runs in just 24 balls. Salt was the aggressor, racing to 37 (17) before a mix-up led to his run-out, while Kohli chipped in with a brisk 22 off 14.
However, the early momentum quickly faded as Delhi Capitals’ bowlers tightened the screws, striking at regular intervals to derail the hosts' innings. Despite the middle-order collapse, Tim David held firm at the death, finishing unbeaten on 37 off 20 deliveries to guide RCB to a total of 163/7 at the end of their 20 overs.
In reply, Delhi Capitals found themselves in early trouble, losing four wickets for just 58 runs. However, KL Rahul anchored the innings with a composed knock and found solid support in Tristan Stubbs. The duo put on an unbeaten 111-run stand off just 55 deliveries, guiding Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win with 13 balls remaining.
Rahul remained unbeaten on a brilliant 93 off 53 deliveries, smashing seven fours and six sixes, while Stubbs played a crucial supporting role with 38* off 23 balls. The win marked Delhi Capitals’ fourth consecutive triumph of the season. They are yet to lose a match.
KL Rahul starts IPL 2025 on a high with DC
KL Rahul has hit the ground running for the Delhi Capitals (DC) after being snapped up for INR 14 crore at the 2025 IPL mega auction. The wicketkeeper-batter missed DC’s season opener due to the birth of his child with wife Athiya Shetty but made an explosive debut in the following match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring 15 off just five balls.
He backed that up with a composed 77 off 51 deliveries against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before delivering a match-winning unbeaten 93 off 53 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). So far, the 32-year-old has amassed 185 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 92.50, including two half-centuries.
